Of Lackawanna, NY, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Kirkhope) Ford; loving father of Ian Ford and Haley (Jeffrey) Bolton; cherished grandpa of Justin and Sidney Ford and Chance Bolton; adored great-grandpa of Layla and Bryson; dear brother of Richard (Paulette) Ford. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-3 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Funeral Services will be private. Orange Zone regulations will be followed limiting occupancy to 25 people, which may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.
