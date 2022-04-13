GERLOCK - Dennis James
Age 83, of Concord, NC, passed away suddenly on April 10, 2022 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Dennis was born on December 16, 1938 in Lancaster, New York. Beloved husband of Shirley Hinckley Gerlock, his loving wife of 59 years. Cherished son of the late Charles Joseph Gerlock and Ruth Helen Brown Gerlock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Suzanne Kirschner. Dennis spent his career as a Depew, New York Police Lieutenant, retiring after 31 years of service. Dennis and his wife retired in 1999 and moved to North Carolina in June of 2002. Dennis loved football and was a devout Buffalo Bills fan since 1960 as well as an avid reader. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. He was a huge support system for his grandchildren, making family the most important part of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish this memory include children, James Gerlock, Lynn Hofmann (Joseph), Wendy Davidson, William D. Kirschner (Julie), Jonathan Gerlock (Sarah); grandchildren, Ashley Alberti, Alexander Kirschner, Elizabeth Davidson, Sarah Kirschner, Katherine Davidson, Benjamin Davidson, Hannah Hofmann, Hailey Hofmann; and great-granddaughter, Arya Alberti; siblings, Charles Gerlock (Betty), Ronald Gerlock (Christine), and Gary Gerlock.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM-8 PM, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at WHITLEY'S FUNERAL HOME, in Kannapolis, NC. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 8 PM. Condolences may be left online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.