GOLOMBEK - Dennis G. "Mr. G."
May 11, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Marie J. (nee Siconolfi) Golombek; loving father of Carrie G. (Ian) Sullivan of Williamsburg, VA; dear son of the late Henry A. and Helen M. (nee Dyker) Golombek. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore on July 1, 2021 at 12 PM. Friends invited. Dennis was a retired Art Teacher for the North Tonawanda School District, an Erie County Deputy Sheriff and Police Reporter for the Courier Express. He was a member of the NY State Art Teachers Association, Twin Cities Camera Club and Past President of the Holy Name Society of St. Andrew Church, Kenmore. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.