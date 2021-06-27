Menu
Dennis G. "G." GOLOMBEK
GOLOMBEK - Dennis G. "Mr. G."
May 11, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Marie J. (nee Siconolfi) Golombek; loving father of Carrie G. (Ian) Sullivan of Williamsburg, VA; dear son of the late Henry A. and Helen M. (nee Dyker) Golombek. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore on July 1, 2021 at 12 PM. Friends invited. Dennis was a retired Art Teacher for the North Tonawanda School District, an Erie County Deputy Sheriff and Police Reporter for the Courier Express. He was a member of the NY State Art Teachers Association, Twin Cities Camera Club and Past President of the Holy Name Society of St. Andrew Church, Kenmore. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Andrew Church
1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for the loss of this man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was my former art teacher. He always was very supportive and so kind. I always think of him when I see a pear! He was an awesome teacher and will be missed! R.i.p
Maria D
School
July 7, 2021
My condolences to the Golombek family. Pete Scaccia was a friend of mine. I am sure he knew Dennis. He is not around to leave a condolence, so I will. Pete was also Erie County Sheriff's department. My family was Hoelscher's Meat's. Better days ahead. Take care......
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
June 28, 2021
