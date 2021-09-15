HENNEMAN - Dennis A.

Age 82, of Tonawanda, peacefully on September 12th, 2021. Beloved husband to Barbara (nee Tracy) Henneman. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Robert and Dorothy (nee Parchen) Henneman sisters Nancy Clawson and Judith Hardesty and brother Douglas Henneman. Dennis will be missed by his brother John (Lisa) Henneman. Loving father to Kevin (Elena) Henneman, Denise Maniccia, Roberta (Greg) Banfield, and Nancy (Eddy) Arrasjid. Cherished grandfather of Alicia, Thomas (Susan) Maniccia, Elizabeth, Dennis, Nadia, Matthew, Andrew and Emily. Cherished great-grandfather to Anthony, Christian, Carter, Colton and Remi. He will also be dearly missed by step-grandchildren Megan and Linda and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was born in Ann Arbor, MI and was a huge fan of Michigan Wolverines football. He attended Huron High School in Ohio, where he played varsity football for the Tigers reaching the State Championships. He loved attending sock hops after the games. He also coached Tyro football and Little League baseball. Dennis worked for the State University of New York at Buffalo as the Director of Computing and Information Technology and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach in Emerald Isle, NC and trips to Great Falls, Montana where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a strong interest in scuba diving and became a Rescue Certified diver. Dennis was also a member of the Knights of Columbus of Perdue, Indiana. Dennis had a wonderful sense of humor and could always make you laugh with his incredibly witty comments. We love you Dad and hope you're getting all the double cheese, pepperoni and mushroom pizzas you want!! Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, located at 150 Broad Street, in Tonawanda, on Friday, September 17th, beginning at 11 AM. Masks will be required for the service.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.