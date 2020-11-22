FRITZ - Dennis J.,
Age 71 of Tonawanda, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Roswell Park after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family in comfort and prayer until entering into eternal rest. Loving husband of Sylvia (nee Schisler) Fritz; devoted father of Thomas (Justine) Fritz; cherished grandfather of Evan; dear brother of Nancy (Richard) Burzynski; beloved son of the late James and Alice Fritz; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis was an avid audiophile who loved both listening to and playing music. He enjoyed playing bass guitar, softball, basketball and bowling. No prior visitation. Private Service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Tonawanda Or the Boys and Girls Club of the Tonawandas. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.