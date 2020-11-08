Menu
Dennis J. McDONALD
McDONALD - Dennis J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen D. (nee Coburn) McDonald; devoted father of Meagan (Ross) Blowers, Katherine (Jacob) Krezmien; cherished grandfather of Evelyn Blowers and Ruby Krezmien; loving son of the late James and Josephine McDonald; dear brother of John McDonald, Steve (Lauren) McDonald, Mary (Bob) Gullekson, Ann Marie (Samuel) Pinelli, Eugenia McDonald and Teresa (Gerard) Addison. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
