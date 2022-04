JACKSON - Dennis LamontDeparted this life April 4, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment atAll Souls Mausoleum, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com