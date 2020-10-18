BROWN - Dennis James
Age 60, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020. He was born in Oil City, PA, on January 25th, 1960, the son of James A. and Vivian (Chaltley) Brown. Dennis proudly served his county for over eighteen years as a member of the United States Air Force and fought for his country in Desert Storm. On February 4th, 2013, he married Mary L. Joyce. He was employed for many years at the Coke plant in Tonawanda and Erie locations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and being a member of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. He is survived by his loving family: his wife: Mary (Joyce) Brown; his children: James (Kay) Brown, John Brown and Sabrina D.S. Brown; his step-children: Hope Gomez and Brent McCoy; his nine grandchildren and four step-grandchildren and his sister: Margaret (Joe) Wolf; preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Vivian (Chaltley) Brown. Please share condolences at www.czupfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.