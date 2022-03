James - Dennis Lee

Departed this life on February 13, 2021 to enter his new life with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted long time companion, Alice B. Hamler; her family and a host of other good friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 6th, at 11 AM, at the Love Alive Fellowship Church, 141 Lewis St., Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.