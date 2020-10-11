Menu
Dennis JAROSZ
JAROSZ - Dennis P.
Age 48, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Buffalo, NY, lost his battle with cancer on October 4th, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Tawny Weldy; loving father of Haylee Culver, Nigel DePriest, Cassidy Jarosz and Kahlan Heskett; grandfather of Aayden, Ammon, Braelynn and Laynee; devoted son of Patricia Callahan and Dennis M. (Cynthia) Jarosz; dear brother of the late Brian Jarosz, Christopher Jarosz, David Ward and Samantha Ward; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Dennis was a devoted worker at Courtyard Homeless Center in Las Vegas. Donations can be made in his honor to www.spreadpeace.org/courtyard-homeless-las-vegas or made to www.kidneycancer.org


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
