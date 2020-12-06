Menu
Dennis LALLEY
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1942
DIED
November 30, 2020
LALLEY - Dennis
Age 77, of Hamburg, NY, November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Wolf) Lalley; dear father of Greg, Mary (Michael Hellman), Renee (Russell Loignon), and David (Katie) Lalley; cherished grandfather of Sean, Elise and Lauren Hellman, Shane and Nico Lalley; brother of Ann (Joseph) Conley, Peter (late Margaret) and the late Patrick (Mary) Lalley; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Monday, December 7, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at SS. Peter and Paul RC Church in Hamburg. Dennis worked for the Lackawanna School District, where he taught Special and Elementary Education for more than 30 years. Dennis was the former president of the Hamburg Jaycees and an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at SS. Peter and Paul RC Church. He enjoyed woodworking, golf and was a golfing instructor at the Hamburg Town Golf Course. Most importantly, family was paramount. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, New York
Fond memories of Sharon Ave neighbors. You are in my thoughts and prayers ...
David Sambora
December 2, 2020