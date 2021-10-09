Menu
Dennis M. Mack
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Mack - Dennis M.
Of Hamburg, NY; October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Phyllis A. (nee Landes) Mack; loving father of Lynn (Edward) Allen and Cheryl (Gary) Krygier; cherished grandpa of Ashley (Ryan) Pokojski, Mackenzie and Delaney Krygier; adored great-grandpa of Jack; dear brother Sue Anastasia, Jerry, Cindy Bowers and the late Pat Chropowicki, Bob, Bruce, Doug and Jim Mack; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 12-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10:00 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Dennis was a member of American Legion Hamburg Post #527. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Oct
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Phyllis, so sorry to hear of Dennis´s passing. He was always one of my favorite patients. He always had a smile and never complained. Hope you are doing well. Best wishes. Mike Cellino.
Mike Cellino
October 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss Ashley and Ryan and Jack. Our deepest condolences
The Breindel family
Other
October 11, 2021
Phyllis and family, Reading Dennis´s notice today brings my sympathy to you. Heartfelt hugs and friendship, all your good memories stay with you forever. Sandy
Sandra Snashell
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dear Phyllis and family: my prayers and thoughts are with all of you. I worked with Dennis at Sorrento Express. He was a great person. May he rest in peace.
Debbie Pastore (Baker)
October 8, 2021
