Mack - Dennis M.
Of Hamburg, NY; October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Phyllis A. (nee Landes) Mack; loving father of Lynn (Edward) Allen and Cheryl (Gary) Krygier; cherished grandpa of Ashley (Ryan) Pokojski, Mackenzie and Delaney Krygier; adored great-grandpa of Jack; dear brother Sue Anastasia, Jerry, Cindy Bowers and the late Pat Chropowicki, Bob, Bruce, Doug and Jim Mack; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 12-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10:00 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Dennis was a member of American Legion Hamburg Post #527. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.