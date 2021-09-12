wow Father Dennis(Dennis to me) was my close classmate in Spanish class at Ken East. We always competed for first honors on the National Spanish Exam. We actually alternately placed first and second different years He was a quiet individual, very shy and very studious. Our Spanish teacher, i believe was Miss Heffernan, who used to put us in the leading roles in Spanish class, as her way of linking us together. I will really miss Dennis as a competitor and fellow grad. He was a really sweet guy May he rest in peace. So sorry i never got to visit him in his church.

priscilla talbot School September 20, 2021