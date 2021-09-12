Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Dennis W. MENDE
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kenmore East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lind Funeral Home Inc
805 W 3Rd St
Jamestown, NY
MENDE - Rev. Dennis W.
Age 74, of Jamestown, died September 8, 2021, in UPMC Chautauqua. He was born December 7, 1946, in Franklin, New Jersey, a son of the late Rudolph and Margaret Torok Mende. He was a graduate of Kenmore East High School and SUNY Albany before receiving his Master of Theology degree from Christ the King Seminary. Ordained as a priest November 19, 1983, he served in various churches in the Buffalo area before his assignment to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in 1999. Surviving is a niece Doris (Tom) Johnson of Kenmore and nephew Mark (Susan) Mende of Canton, NY. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Mende and sister-in-law Mary Mende. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday in Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received in the church from noon to 7 PM Monday, with the family present from 1-5 PM and from 9-11 AM Tuesday, with the family present from 10-11 AM. A Vigil Prayer Service will be led at 7 PM Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Parish, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY 14701. You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY
Sep
13
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY
Sep
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lind Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
wow Father Dennis(Dennis to me) was my close classmate in Spanish class at Ken East. We always competed for first honors on the National Spanish Exam. We actually alternately placed first and second different years He was a quiet individual, very shy and very studious. Our Spanish teacher, i believe was Miss Heffernan, who used to put us in the leading roles in Spanish class, as her way of linking us together. I will really miss Dennis as a competitor and fellow grad. He was a really sweet guy May he rest in peace. So sorry i never got to visit him in his church.
priscilla talbot
School
September 20, 2021
It is with sadness to write the words of condolence. Father Mende was a wonderful person to have known. Hearing his talks at mass were very up lifting. Father renewed our 50th anniversary vows and came to our party. Then years later, he also did my husband´s funeral 6 years ago. When it was possible to get to mass, it was lovely to be there and to see him. I have often thought of him and was unable to be there these last few years.
Patricia Treharne
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results