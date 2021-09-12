MENDE - Rev. Dennis W.
Age 74, of Jamestown, died September 8, 2021, in UPMC Chautauqua. He was born December 7, 1946, in Franklin, New Jersey, a son of the late Rudolph and Margaret Torok Mende. He was a graduate of Kenmore East High School and SUNY Albany before receiving his Master of Theology degree from Christ the King Seminary. Ordained as a priest November 19, 1983, he served in various churches in the Buffalo area before his assignment to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in 1999. Surviving is a niece Doris (Tom) Johnson of Kenmore and nephew Mark (Susan) Mende of Canton, NY. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Mende and sister-in-law Mary Mende. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday in Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received in the church from noon to 7 PM Monday, with the family present from 1-5 PM and from 9-11 AM Tuesday, with the family present from 10-11 AM. A Vigil Prayer Service will be led at 7 PM Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Parish, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY 14701. You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.