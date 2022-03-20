NOURSE - Dennis W.
Of East Aurora, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane R. (Scheffer) Nourse; dearest father of Ronnie G. (Carol) Nourse, Randy J. Nourse, Kory K. Nourse, Stacia K. Morawski, Craig J. (Jodi) Simme and Shelly B. (Dave) Simme; also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; son of the late Ronald and Eleanor E. (Wangelin) Nourse; brother of Carl (Lynn) Nourse, Jerry (Carol) Nourse, Rhonda Nourse and the late DeAllen Nourse; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Nourse retired from the Town of East Aurora as Highway Superintendent. He was an avid fisherman and boat enthusiast. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.