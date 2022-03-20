Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis W. NOURSE
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
NOURSE - Dennis W.
Of East Aurora, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane R. (Scheffer) Nourse; dearest father of Ronnie G. (Carol) Nourse, Randy J. Nourse, Kory K. Nourse, Stacia K. Morawski, Craig J. (Jodi) Simme and Shelly B. (Dave) Simme; also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; son of the late Ronald and Eleanor E. (Wangelin) Nourse; brother of Carl (Lynn) Nourse, Jerry (Carol) Nourse, Rhonda Nourse and the late DeAllen Nourse; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Nourse retired from the Town of East Aurora as Highway Superintendent. He was an avid fisherman and boat enthusiast. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. He's was a great guy. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Sending my love and prayers.
Mary Oberther
Family
March 21, 2022
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Denny. I first worked with him in the spring of '77 taking down snow fence. He was a skilled operator and could run all the equipment at the Highway. He showed respect for all his workers, no doubt because he knew what their jobs were like, having worked his way up, so to speak. Once elected Superintendent, he didn't just quit doing the physical work. He would be found most days on a job site working right alongside his men. You will be missed by many, many people. God Bless.
David Koehler
Work
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results