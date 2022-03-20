We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Denny. I first worked with him in the spring of '77 taking down snow fence. He was a skilled operator and could run all the equipment at the Highway. He showed respect for all his workers, no doubt because he knew what their jobs were like, having worked his way up, so to speak. Once elected Superintendent, he didn't just quit doing the physical work. He would be found most days on a job site working right alongside his men. You will be missed by many, many people. God Bless.

David Koehler Work March 20, 2022