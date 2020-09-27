Menu
Dennis P. "Mac" McGEE
McGEE - Dennis P. "Mac"
Of Clarence, NY, passed away September 20, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gail (Wapniewski) McGee of Clarence and cherished daughter Dr. Jennifer L. McGee of Tallahassee, Florida. Beloved brother of Linda (Peter) Forrestel, Nancy (Carl) Kumpf and Louis (fiancé, Joanne Bluhm) McGee, all of Akron and brother in-law to Pamela (fiancé, Jim Krieger) Brock of Depew and the late Gregory Wapniewski. Proudly served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and later as a Police Officer for the City of Buffalo. A private family funeral will be held with an Irish Wake to be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
