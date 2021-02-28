Menu
Dennis E. PATTERSON
PATTERSON - Dennis E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Loving partner of Judy Sealander; longtime companion of Dawn Nelson and her family; dear brother of Brian (Gail) Chevins, Nancy Patterson and the late John Patterson; cherished uncle of Jeffrey, Jordan, Zachary, Sophia and Ani. Dennis retired from The Buffalo Board of Education and held many bartending positions. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Synder Chapel), 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Occupancy limitations will be observed. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm missing you
Judy
May 29, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for Judy, all y´all and your family. Salute. Great meeting you. Too short of time we shared.
Joe Kilijanski and Carol Corcoran
March 3, 2021
A great man who I had the pleasure of meeting in 1999, along side his late brother John as well,he was my neighbor for many years on Congress st , he was always so sweet and caring to my late husband & I great to my kids as well Rip Dennis your with your brother now !
Lora Luciano
March 1, 2021
My Condolences To The Loved Ones Of Dennis...Simply A Great Guy...Lots Of Laughs And Drinks With Him Over The Years..One Of Buffalo's Best And Friendliest Bartenders..We'll Hook Up Again Someday Pal..Rest Well My Friend..
Bill Smith
March 1, 2021
Dear Brian, Judy & Family, I'm so sad to hear of Dennis passing away. We had a 43 year friendship, starting at the original Casey's Nickelodeon and Mr. Bumbles. We had great times partying and playing softball. We always always stayed in contact through the years and started where we left off. He was the best Bartender in the city in his prime and was never ever lost for words. I know hes in a good place enjoying good health again with all our friends on the other side. Don't think for a second hes not poking fun at us right now. I will miss him and know I will see him again, God Bless Him.
Mark A. Martinelli
February 28, 2021
I was so sad to hear about Dennis. I always enjoyed seeing him and talking with him when he would deliver to the schools. My deepest sympathy to you Judy and to his family. Love Susie Bartosik
Susan Bartosik
February 28, 2021
