PATTERSON - Dennis E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Loving partner of Judy Sealander; longtime companion of Dawn Nelson and her family; dear brother of Brian (Gail) Chevins, Nancy Patterson and the late John Patterson; cherished uncle of Jeffrey, Jordan, Zachary, Sophia and Ani. Dennis retired from The Buffalo Board of Education and held many bartending positions. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Synder Chapel), 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Occupancy limitations will be observed. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.