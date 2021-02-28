Dear Brian, Judy & Family, I'm so sad to hear of Dennis passing away. We had a 43 year friendship, starting at the original Casey's Nickelodeon and Mr. Bumbles. We had great times partying and playing softball. We always always stayed in contact through the years and started where we left off. He was the best Bartender in the city in his prime and was never ever lost for words. I know hes in a good place enjoying good health again with all our friends on the other side. Don't think for a second hes not poking fun at us right now. I will miss him and know I will see him again, God Bless Him.

Mark A. Martinelli February 28, 2021