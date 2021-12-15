Pelc - Dennis J. Of Lake View, NY passed December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of late Lorraine Pelc; devoted son of the late Theophil and Alfrieda Pelc; loving brother of James (Cindy) Pelc and late Christine Burgoon and late Barbara Pelc; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Memorial donations may be made to Rural Transit Service 1000 Brant Farnham Rd., Brant, NY 14027.
Dennis was known to me as a member of Rural Transit Services. He was always interested in services for seniors in need. He was a loyal participant in the important service provided to south towns community by Rural Transit . We will miss his guidance and service.
Gary Neureuter
Friend
December 16, 2021
With sincere sadness I post this once more...
Dennis was a dear friend and respected by those who worked with him at Erie County Senior Services. I was you informed by his brother Jim via FB Dennis was not well and his health took a turn for the worst I wanted to rush over to see him despite the pandemic and restrictions. Dennis would always speak of wanting to travel, visit friends he and Lori knew or just travel. We often had lunch even when he retired. His loved all kinds of music, a good Gyro, garlic and fine wine. My family met him often, they always learned something new about life and how things used to be when everyone seemed to actually care for one another. Our political talks, good food and even car favs according to my husband Ed. We remember when he pulled up in his new car one day saying he finally got something fun for himself. Dennis was a proud man, never bragged, loved his mother so much. He made sure to investigate and utilize resources available to her. He did the same foe Lori. My regret was not being able to see him once more and finding out this morning on my way to visit with him ...Dennis Pelc went to heaven...Rest in Peace dear friend you will be missed. Thank you for being part of my life. Thoughts and prayers to the Pelc family.