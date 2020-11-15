HODUR - Dennis R.
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise A. (nee Peplowski) and the late Marie A. (nee Slepinski) Hodur; devoted father of James D. (Clifford E.) Moore-Hodur and Annemarie J. (Ian) Fallon; dearest brother of Lori White, late Carol (late Richard) Jasinski and the late Melvin (Sharon) Hodur; fond nephew of Alice Zieniewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.