Dennis R. HODUR
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1951
DIED
November 12, 2020
HODUR - Dennis R.
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise A. (nee Peplowski) and the late Marie A. (nee Slepinski) Hodur; devoted father of James D. (Clifford E.) Moore-Hodur and Annemarie J. (Ian) Fallon; dearest brother of Lori White, late Carol (late Richard) Jasinski and the late Melvin (Sharon) Hodur; fond nephew of Alice Zieniewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Denise, my family would like to send our deepest condolences to you for the passing of your dear husband. I am truly so very sorry for your loss.
Monica Lewandowski
November 15, 2020
David Baltes
Family
November 14, 2020
Very sorry to hear that Dennis has passed away-although I mainly knew him through Denise,I remember his gentle spirit and good natured demeanor-Dennis made Denise very happy and was glad for the time that they had together-Dennis will be missed by all !!
Marty Hallinan
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We pray for peace during the difficult times and joyful smiles with the memories.
Frank & Peggy Frandina
Friend
November 14, 2020
I love you Dad! Say hi to mom for us!
James Moore-Hodur
Son
November 14, 2020
Love you! Miss you! RIP
November 13, 2020
Annemarie Fallon
Daughter
November 13, 2020
We will miss your smiling face very dearly. All of the kids love you so much.
Dena Grigsby
Family
November 13, 2020
Denise, my condolences to you and the rest of your and Dennis's family. He was a good man and is gone much too soon. I hope you find peace and comfort in cherished memories of Dennis.
John Kaczynski
Friend
November 13, 2020
Uncle Dennis you will be missed greatly. You became like a 2nd father to me and a very good friend. I know you are now walking with the Lord in peace.
Jason Byrd
Family
November 13, 2020