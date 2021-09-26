RYAN - Dennis E.

December 2, 1940-Febuary 16, 2021. Of East Aurora, died suddenly of COVID-19. Mr. Ryan's life was devoted to his family and friends. Born on December 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Dennis E. and Kathryn L. Ryan. He was also predeceased by his wife Renate M. (nee Osislok) Ryan. He is survived by his son Dennis J. (Christine) Ryan; siblings Maureen Ryan of Busti, David (Linda) Ryan of Virginia, and Kevin P. Ryan; grandchildren Kathryn M. Ryan and Dennis P. Ryan; and nieces and nephews. Mr. Ryan attended Kenmore High School. While working full time, during the day, he earned a degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He was an advocate for fairness and the dignity of the worker. He served as President of United Steelworkers of America Local #4447 for more than two decades until his retirement in 2006. For the past 12 years, he watched over the children of East Aurora as a Village crossing guard at the corner of Oakwood and Olean streets. Mr. Ryan is at peace in a world of eternal light with his beautiful wife Renate. Friends are invited to join The Ryan family at a Graveside Ceremony on October 1st, 2021, at 1:15 PM, at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Lackawanna.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.