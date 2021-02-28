Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis P. SHINE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SHINE - Dennis P.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 23rd, 2021. Devoted stepfather of Linda, Candace, Larry (Melissa) and Mark (Dottie); loving son of the late Edward and Margaret Shine; dear brother of the late Edward (Isabelle) Shine, Thomas (late Patricia) Shine and Betty (Thomas) Glynn; cherished uncle of Kevin, Bethann, Peggy and Michael; loving companion of Marie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Wednesday (March 3rd), from 4-7 PM, where a funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Shine retired from the US Air Force as Police Chief for the 914th Air Wing at the Wheatfields Air Base. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dennis was a good friend to all of us CALEO (Canadian-American Law Enforcement Organization) members during our monthly meetings at the theatre, on the base. When I became Chairman of CALEO Dennis and I got closer and after he retired I used to call him every year, on his birthday Sept. 14th. I missed calling him last September due to family affairs and was always going to make up for it but didn´t. I regret not calling. He was a well respected Police Chief who will be missed by all who knew him. Jim
Jim Morris
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results