Dennis was a good friend to all of us CALEO (Canadian-American Law Enforcement Organization) members during our monthly meetings at the theatre, on the base. When I became Chairman of CALEO Dennis and I got closer and after he retired I used to call him every year, on his birthday Sept. 14th. I missed calling him last September due to family affairs and was always going to make up for it but didn´t. I regret not calling. He was a well respected Police Chief who will be missed by all who knew him. Jim

Jim Morris February 28, 2021