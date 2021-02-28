SHINE - Dennis P.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 23rd, 2021. Devoted stepfather of Linda, Candace, Larry (Melissa) and Mark (Dottie); loving son of the late Edward and Margaret Shine; dear brother of the late Edward (Isabelle) Shine, Thomas (late Patricia) Shine and Betty (Thomas) Glynn; cherished uncle of Kevin, Bethann, Peggy and Michael; loving companion of Marie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Wednesday (March 3rd), from 4-7 PM, where a funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Shine retired from the US Air Force as Police Chief for the 914th Air Wing at the Wheatfields Air Base. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.