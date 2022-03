STANLEY - Dennis S.March, 24, 2022. Son of the late Chester J. "Bud" and Margaret (nee Sugg) Stanley; brother of Keith (Adrienne) Stanley. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hutchinson Hose Company ( www.hutchinsonhose.com/donate.html ). Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com