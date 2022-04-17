Menu
Dennis G. WITTMEYER
WITTMEYER - Dennis G.
Age 77, of Boston, NY passed away on April 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, NY, he was the son of the late Roy and Celia (Weber) Wittmeyer. Beloved husband of Lynda (Mitchell) Wittmeyer; loving father of Ann and Dennis Wittmeyer; dear brother of Robert (Rosina) and James Wittmeyer and the late Sharon (Richard) Gerken; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 275 and a proud Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. A Celebration of Dennis's Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions in Dennis's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, Messinger Woods Wildlife Care or Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
