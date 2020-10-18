SIRIANNI - Denyse Marie (nee O'Brien)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Patricia Pelow and Robert Ciccia; devoted mother of Daniel (Kristy) Sirianni and Joie Sirianni; cherished "Nani" of Jack, Olivia and Claire; also survived by many other family and close friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.