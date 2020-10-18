Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Denyse Marie SIRIANNI
SIRIANNI - Denyse Marie (nee O'Brien)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Patricia Pelow and Robert Ciccia; devoted mother of Daniel (Kristy) Sirianni and Joie Sirianni; cherished "Nani" of Jack, Olivia and Claire; also survived by many other family and close friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.