STEPHENS - Derrick E., Jr.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 9, 2020. Loving son of Cheryl Anderson and the late Derrick E. Stephens, Sr.; dear brother of Summer Stephens; cherished grandson of William (Michelle) Anderson and Roseanne (Dennis) Rowe; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior Visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.