Dexter W. HUMMEL
HUMMEL - Dexter W.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Martelli) Hummel; devoted father of Michael and Philip Hummel; loving son of the late George and Stella Hummel; dear brother of Glenna Kozlowski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday morning, from 10-11 AM. Interment Clarence Center Cemetery. Mr. Hummel was a US Air Force Veteran and a longtime member of the Evangel Assembly of God Church. Condolences may be offered at [email protected] Due to NYS guidelines masks and social distancing will be required.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 13, 2020.
