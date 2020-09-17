KNIAZUK - Diana B.

September 13, 2020, dearest daughter of the late Alexander (late Adele) Kniazuk; sister of Ted (Janet) Kniazuk, late Elaine (Robert) Valach and the late Paul Kniazuk; cousin of Donald and the late Phyllis Bifulco; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 AM, at Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Diana was a member of American Legion Post 735 and AMVETS Post 8113 Ladies Auxiliary; also active and volunteered in other organizations. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Face coverings are required. Arrangements by ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 893-2034.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.