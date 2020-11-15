Menu
November 12, 2020, age 75; beloved daughter of the late Nicholas C. and Dorothy T. (nee Westenberger) Rores; loving sister of Catherine (Norman) Markiewicz and James C. Rores; dear aunt of Craig and Karen Markiewicz; adored great-aunt of Emma Mattrey; dearest companion of the late Howard Morrison. Diana was a graduate of Bennett High School and Buffalo State College. Following her studies, she pursued a career as a Nutritionist. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
