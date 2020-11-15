RORES - Diana C.
November 12, 2020, age 75; beloved daughter of the late Nicholas C. and Dorothy T. (nee Westenberger) Rores; loving sister of Catherine (Norman) Markiewicz and James C. Rores; dear aunt of Craig and Karen Markiewicz; adored great-aunt of Emma Mattrey; dearest companion of the late Howard Morrison. Diana was a graduate of Bennett High School and Buffalo State College. Following her studies, she pursued a career as a Nutritionist. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.