DICKSON - Diana Elaine

(nee Webber)

Longtime resident of East Aurora, died peacefully on March 16, 2021 at the age of 88. Diana was raised in Orchard Park and was married for 53 years to her high school sweetheart, the late John J. "Jack" Dickson, Sr. Beloved mother of Kathryn (Dale) Sider, John J. Dickson, Jr., Douglas (Linda) Dickson, Ellen (Bruce) Collier and Nancy (Penn) Watson. Loving grandmother of Jared (Amanda) Goran and Ryan Sider; Ben and Sam Collier; Penn, Jack and Molly Watson and great-grandchildren Liam and Kinsley Goran. Also survived by her brothers Donald (Florence) Webber; Thomas (Salma) Webber and sister Anita (late William) McGrath. Predeceased by her parents Emily and Frederick Webber; sister Arlene (late Richard) Hancock and brother Fred (late Connie) Webber. Also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends, some of whom she had since Kindergarten. In addition to raising her family, Diana was a legal secretary for several law firms before eventually starting her own business, Main Street Records and Tapes, in East Aurora. After she sold the business, Diana worked for the EA Chamber of Commerce. She was a volunteer for many years with the American Red Cross, the East Aurora Senior Center and as an election poll worker. She was also a Village of East Aurora trustee. Diana enjoyed accompanying her late husband on many of his business trips throughout the country and the world. She was a former Sabres season ticket holder; former member of Sweet Adelines; she enjoyed knitting, puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching The Ohio State and Notre Dame football games, Jeopardy and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Dickson's body was donated to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. A private interment will be held by the family at a later date. Contributions in Mrs. Dickson's memory may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 or to The Aurora Players, P.O. Box 206, East Aurora, NY 14052.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.