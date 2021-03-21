DICKSON - Diana Elaine (nee Webber) Longtime resident of East Aurora, died peacefully on March 16, 2021 at the age of 88. Diana was raised in Orchard Park and was married for 53 years to her high school sweetheart, the late John J. "Jack" Dickson, Sr. Beloved mother of Kathryn (Dale) Sider, John J. Dickson, Jr., Douglas (Linda) Dickson, Ellen (Bruce) Collier and Nancy (Penn) Watson. Loving grandmother of Jared (Amanda) Goran and Ryan Sider; Ben and Sam Collier; Penn, Jack and Molly Watson and great-grandchildren Liam and Kinsley Goran. Also survived by her brothers Donald (Florence) Webber; Thomas (Salma) Webber and sister Anita (late William) McGrath. Predeceased by her parents Emily and Frederick Webber; sister Arlene (late Richard) Hancock and brother Fred (late Connie) Webber. Also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends, some of whom she had since Kindergarten. In addition to raising her family, Diana was a legal secretary for several law firms before eventually starting her own business, Main Street Records and Tapes, in East Aurora. After she sold the business, Diana worked for the EA Chamber of Commerce. She was a volunteer for many years with the American Red Cross, the East Aurora Senior Center and as an election poll worker. She was also a Village of East Aurora trustee. Diana enjoyed accompanying her late husband on many of his business trips throughout the country and the world. She was a former Sabres season ticket holder; former member of Sweet Adelines; she enjoyed knitting, puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching The Ohio State and Notre Dame football games, Jeopardy and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Dickson's body was donated to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. A private interment will be held by the family at a later date. Contributions in Mrs. Dickson's memory may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 or to The Aurora Players, P.O. Box 206, East Aurora, NY 14052.
I enjoyed my visits with Diana and our discussions about Koralewski family history. I am so sad to see of her passing. Deepest condolences to her family.
Denise Oliansky
Family
October 8, 2021
So sad to learn of Diana's passing. We were friends for many years from young kids to old adults. She was a woman of dignity and lots of fun.
Carol Benzing Zintz
Friend
June 12, 2021
This is sad news to read this morning. I have always admired Diana and thought of her as a very loving, generous, & classy lady. Years back she gave me a gorgeous bracelet as a thank you gift and each time I wear it I think of her. Now with her passing it will have even more value and sentiment to me. Rest In Peace Diana