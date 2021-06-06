GLOVER - Diana M.

Of Clarence, NY, passed away May 24, 2021 at age 73. The former Human Resource employee with the U.S. Postal Service is the daughter of the late James and Zalouma M. Glover. Grieving Diana's passing are her siblings, Virginia, Sharon Dove, James (Sharon), Hazel and Raymond; Diana also leaves a host of other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.