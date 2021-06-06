GLOVER - Diana M. Of Clarence, NY, passed away May 24, 2021 at age 73. The former Human Resource employee with the U.S. Postal Service is the daughter of the late James and Zalouma M. Glover. Grieving Diana's passing are her siblings, Virginia, Sharon Dove, James (Sharon), Hazel and Raymond; Diana also leaves a host of other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.
My beautiful friend I miss you dearly. You will forever be in our hearts. I will cherish the memories of our talks and crazy rides around Greensboro. Rest easy my friend.
Crystal Paden-Adams
Friend
January 9, 2022
I have great memories of the Glover family on the other end of Chester. We lived on the same block just divided by the red building. A wee bit young I admired Diana's scholarly aptitude & pleasant disposition. My sincere condolences to the family (especially Sharon). May God grant you the peace and comfort only He can give. Amen.
Yvonne Patterson
June 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of grief. Diana was so loved by so many. Rest in heavenly peace my dear friend. love you.Art
Arthur J. McKinnon Jr.
School
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Glover family. I worked with Diane at the Sacramento District USPS. She was my mentor and good friend. I will miss her dearly. Condolence.
Joan Andama
Work
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Diana. She was a beautiful soul. She became my mentor when she facilitated the Associate Supervisor Program in 2006. Our bond was immediate and she soon became a dear friend. She will be missed greatly! Rest in Heaven Diana. Love you always!
Lora
Loralene Doss-Hampton aka Lora
Work
June 7, 2021
Condolences to the family. Diana had an infectious spirit that brightened every room she entered. She made you feel at home and comfortable in her presence. She was just good people. I loved her and will miss her dearly. Rest in heavenly peace my friend.
Inger Wilson
Friend
June 7, 2021
The bond between friends cannot be broken by chance, no interval of time or space can destroy it. Not even death itself can part true friends. Memories of my friend, Diana, are everlasting.
My sympathy and prayers to the entire Glover family.
Patricia
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I have known the Glover family since elementary school. I pray GOD gives you the comfort and strength to get through this. GOD bless all of you. With deepest sympathy Amelia Long-Moore
Amelia H. Long-Moore
Friend
June 6, 2021
Diana was my very first boss in when I was a co-op student assigned to the HR department at the GM Powertrain Plant in 1974. She was a true professional and a kind lady. She will always hold a special place in my heart.
My sympathies to her family at this difficult time.
Deborah Rindfuss Ellis
Work
June 6, 2021
Along with sister Ginny, Diana was the best family event planner! From the celebration of our parents' 50th wedding anniversary, family reunion, family fun days, Mother/Daughter Retreats (especially the last one when we were joined by our brothers in 2018), and too many other events to mention, she wil definitely be missed. I am so BLESSED and THANKFUL that I was able to return to Buffalo in May to reminisce. She will now be planning events in heaven with Mom, Dad, other family members, and friends. Love you forever Diana, rest in peace.