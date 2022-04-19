Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diana M. KUCERA
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Send Flowers
Kucera - Diana M. (nee Polak)
April 17, 2022, of West Seneca, NY. Adored wife of the late Donald W. Kucera. Loving mother of Deonne (Mark Jaczewski) Sieroslawski and Dawn Kucera-Polak. Cherished Nani of Austin, Juliana, Emma and Gavin. Beloved Sister of Theresa (late Daniel) Potempa. Dearest Aunt of Noreen, Karen and Brian (Jenny) Potempa. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Vincent DePaul, Springbrook at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Matthews. The family would like to acknowledge her aides, Terry, Kelly and Nikki and all those who were her caregivers for their dedication and love. Diana founded and ran the Caring and Sharing Al-Anon Group in West Seneca for over 40 years. Online condolences may be shared at
www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
22
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
St Vincent DePaul
Springbrook, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Vincent DePaul
Springbrook, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.