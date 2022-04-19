Kucera - Diana M. (nee Polak)April 17, 2022, of West Seneca, NY. Adored wife of the late Donald W. Kucera. Loving mother of Deonne (Mark Jaczewski) Sieroslawski and Dawn Kucera-Polak. Cherished Nani of Austin, Juliana, Emma and Gavin. Beloved Sister of Theresa (late Daniel) Potempa. Dearest Aunt of Noreen, Karen and Brian (Jenny) Potempa. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Vincent DePaul, Springbrook at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Matthews. The family would like to acknowledge her aides, Terry, Kelly and Nikki and all those who were her caregivers for their dedication and love. Diana founded and ran the Caring and Sharing Al-Anon Group in West Seneca for over 40 years. Online condolences may be shared at