CATUZZA - Diana L.

(nee DiPalma)

Of Lackawanna, NY, November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Christopher L. Catuzza; dearest mother of Justin (Holly), Brittany and Joseph; grandmother of Elena, Fredrick, Abby and Johnny; daughter of John and the late Dominica (nee Pangallo) DiPalma; sister of John Jr. (Cheryl), David (Janet), Daniel and James; sister-in-law of Karen Caufield (Rebecca); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Thursday, November 19th, 4-7 PM. Chapel Service to follow for immediate family only.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.