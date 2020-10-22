WHITEHEAD - Diana L.
(nee Appel)
October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of James R. Whitehead; loving mother of Sean and Jessica Whitehead; dearest daughter of Gloria Appel and the late Henry "Hank" (Mickey) Appel; dear sister of Richard Appel; survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call Saturday, October 24th, 1-4 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Memorials to Hospice Foundation WNY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.