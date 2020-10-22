Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diana L. WHITEHEAD
WHITEHEAD - Diana L.
(nee Appel)
October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of James R. Whitehead; loving mother of Sean and Jessica Whitehead; dearest daughter of Gloria Appel and the late Henry "Hank" (Mickey) Appel; dear sister of Richard Appel; survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call Saturday, October 24th, 1-4 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Memorials to Hospice Foundation WNY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.