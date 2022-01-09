Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diana SEKUTERSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
SEKUTERSKI - Diana
(nee Drajem)
January 5, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester "Bobo" Sekuterski; loving mother of Kevin (Lisa), Keith (Bridget) and the late Kenneth (Joanna); cherished grandmother of Kenneth Jr. (Helene), Ryan (Holly), Kelly, Hunter, Tyler, Kody, Jacob and Nathaniel; great-grandmother of Trenton, Allison, Susie, Hadley and Morgan; devoted sister of Eugene (Audrey) Drajem, Barbara (Mike) Jurca, Cynthia (James) Havernick, Michael (Lynn) Drajem and the late Frances (late Ronald) Spaeth; dear companion of George Nowicki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15th at Noon in Resurrection R.C. Church, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Palliative Care. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Miss you Kevin and Lisa, I am so sorry for your loss.
Sue Ann Golimowski
January 10, 2022
DEAR SISTER YOU WILL BE MISS SO MUCH, MAY YOU REST IN PEACE, WE LOVE YOU
BARBARA AND MIKE
January 9, 2022
YOU WILL BE MISSED MY DEAR SISTER WE LOVE YOU. MAY YOU REST IN PEACE
BARBARA AND MIKE
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results