SEKUTERSKI - Diana
(nee Drajem)
January 5, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester "Bobo" Sekuterski; loving mother of Kevin (Lisa), Keith (Bridget) and the late Kenneth (Joanna); cherished grandmother of Kenneth Jr. (Helene), Ryan (Holly), Kelly, Hunter, Tyler, Kody, Jacob and Nathaniel; great-grandmother of Trenton, Allison, Susie, Hadley and Morgan; devoted sister of Eugene (Audrey) Drajem, Barbara (Mike) Jurca, Cynthia (James) Havernick, Michael (Lynn) Drajem and the late Frances (late Ronald) Spaeth; dear companion of George Nowicki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15th at Noon in Resurrection R.C. Church, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Palliative Care. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.