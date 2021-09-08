WARMUS - Diana M. (nee Prysby) September 4, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Warmus; dearest mother of David Warmus, late Nancy (late James) Lux and Lynn Augustyniak; dear grandmother of Michael (Erin) Lux, Brian Lux, Ashley Augustyniak and Alyssa Augustyniak; daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (nee Getz) Prysby; sister of the late Geraldine Arber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 9th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.