WARMUS - Diana M. (nee Prysby)

September 4, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Warmus; dearest mother of David Warmus, late Nancy (late James) Lux and Lynn Augustyniak; dear grandmother of Michael (Erin) Lux, Brian Lux, Ashley Augustyniak and Alyssa Augustyniak; daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (nee Getz) Prysby; sister of the late Geraldine Arber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 9th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.