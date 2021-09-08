Menu
Diana M. WARMUS
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
WARMUS - Diana M. (nee Prysby)
September 4, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Warmus; dearest mother of David Warmus, late Nancy (late James) Lux and Lynn Augustyniak; dear grandmother of Michael (Erin) Lux, Brian Lux, Ashley Augustyniak and Alyssa Augustyniak; daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (nee Getz) Prysby; sister of the late Geraldine Arber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 9th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Diane was a beautiful person.
Len & Sharon Twarozek
September 8, 2021
