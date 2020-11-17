RAMOS - Diane B.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian Lauer of 38 years; devoted mother of Eric Faatz (Brittany Seil), April Ramos (Junito Sanchez), Mercedes Ramos (Pablo Ayla), Beverly Ramos (Jordan Rivera), Brian Ramos (Andrea Teague) and Jessica Ramos (Donald Cremen); cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Acardo and Jenny Ramos; also survived by three sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 11-12 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.