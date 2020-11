RAMOS - Diane B.Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian Lauer of 38 years; devoted mother of Eric Faatz (Brittany Seil), April Ramos (Junito Sanchez), Mercedes Ramos (Pablo Ayla), Beverly Ramos (Jordan Rivera), Brian Ramos (Andrea Teague) and Jessica Ramos (Donald Cremen); cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Acardo and Jenny Ramos; also survived by three sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 11-12 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com