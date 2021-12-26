BEAUDOIN - Diane M.
Beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Groff) and late Arthur Beaudoin; loving sister of Carol, Artie (Kathy), Joe (Jan), Marianne (Wayne), Paul, Roseanne, Sue (Ron), Mimi, Bob, Bett (Dave) and the late Joanne (late Lenny); also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Diane's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Pietszak Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.