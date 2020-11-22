DURANT - Diane C. (Jakel)

Age 72, of Orchard Park, passed peacefully on November 17, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Daughter of the late Edwin and Jacqueline Durant; survived by her daughters, Denise and Dee Jakel; five grandchildren, Alethea, Carissa, Sarah, Jonathan and Emily; she is also survived by her ex-husband Doug Jakel, brothers Richard and Roger Durant, many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her beloved dog Elsa. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021. You can honor Diane by contributing in her name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, OP or to the Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration Fund. Two causes she was very passionate about.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.