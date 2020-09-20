Menu
Diane C. JOHNSTONE
JOHNSTONE - Diane C.
(nee Carpenter)
July 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Angus Johnstone; dearest mother of Bonnie J. (Charles) Liggett and the late Angus Stuart Johnstone; beloved grandmother of Kelsey and Sydney Liggett; dear sister of the late William C. (late Arlene) Carpenter. Friends are invited to at graveside memorial service, Monday, September 21, 11 AM at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please assemble at the main gate. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
