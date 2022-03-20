My cousin was such a Blessing in my life-She always made me feel special Every-time I was around her-I haven´t talk with her in a while But my Love for her never changed-my heart is so full right now-SHE WILL DEFINITELY BE MISSED-RIP-Cousin Diane -We will meet again one day-I LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Shaye-Shaye Belk Watts Family March 21, 2022