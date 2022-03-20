Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane CHUKWUEZI
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
CHUKWUEZI - Diane (nee Drakeford)
Entered into eternal rest March 17, 2022. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Thursday, March 24, 2022, 5 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon at Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
237 E. North Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
Macedonia Baptist Church
237 E. North Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My dear friend sister you will be missed. My condolences to your entire family!!!
Ruth Marshall
Family
March 22, 2022
To Brenda and the entire Family.. So sorry to hear this. please know my thoughts and prayers are with you all at this so difficult time. God Bless you all.
Carmen Swans
March 22, 2022
My dearest loving friend I will trully miss you and all the times we shared. May god bless you and Rest In Peace.
Sheryl tyson
March 21, 2022
My cousin was such a Blessing in my life-She always made me feel special Every-time I was around her-I haven´t talk with her in a while But my Love for her never changed-my heart is so full right now-SHE WILL DEFINITELY BE MISSED-RIP-Cousin Diane -We will meet again one day-I LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Shaye-Shaye Belk Watts
Family
March 21, 2022
I REMEMBER MY COUSIN WHEN SHE USE TO COME TO THE SOUTH (Heath SPRINGS SC) IN THE SUMMER SHE WAS OLDER THEN ME, SHE would call me cotton ball
Isabelle Watts
Family
March 20, 2022
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with the entire Family during this time.
Ralph and Vivian Baker
March 20, 2022
Sending my condolences and prayers to you and your family during this time.
Mrs. Polite
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results