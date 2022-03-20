CHUKWUEZI - Diane (nee Drakeford)
Entered into eternal rest March 17, 2022. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Thursday, March 24, 2022, 5 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon at Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.