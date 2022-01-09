DOBBIN - Diane M.
Of Lancaster, January 3, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Bernadette (nee Fitz-Henry) and William Dobbin; dear sister of Gregg (Geralynn) Dobbin, Kathy (Jerry) Winkler, Laurie (Rick) Alle, Billy (Debbie) Dobbin, Jeff Dobbin and Nancy (John) Shaw; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Diane was a retired Administrator with the US Marshals Service. Those wishing may make memorials to a No Kill Animal Shelter of their choice. Please visit Diane's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.