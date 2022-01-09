Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane M. DOBBIN
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
DOBBIN - Diane M.
Of Lancaster, January 3, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Bernadette (nee Fitz-Henry) and William Dobbin; dear sister of Gregg (Geralynn) Dobbin, Kathy (Jerry) Winkler, Laurie (Rick) Alle, Billy (Debbie) Dobbin, Jeff Dobbin and Nancy (John) Shaw; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Diane was a retired Administrator with the US Marshals Service. Those wishing may make memorials to a No Kill Animal Shelter of their choice. Please visit Diane's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.