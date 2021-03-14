DOMZALSKI-POWER - Diane K. (nee Swiecionis)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, and Sarasota, FL, passed away following a difficult battle with cancer on March 6, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Charles Power and the late Eugene J. Domzalski; loving mother of Anthony (Rose), Kenneth, James (Jennifer), and Robert (Charlene) Domzalski; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Jonathan, Matthew, Jacob, Garret, and Brooke; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. Diane devoted her career to caring for others as a Registered Nurse for more than 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diane's memory to the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York at https://www.vnawny.org/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diane's memory to the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York at https://www.vnawny.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.