Diane K. DOMZALSKI-POWER
DOMZALSKI-POWER - Diane K. (nee Swiecionis)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, and Sarasota, FL, passed away following a difficult battle with cancer on March 6, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Charles Power and the late Eugene J. Domzalski; loving mother of Anthony (Rose), Kenneth, James (Jennifer), and Robert (Charlene) Domzalski; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Jonathan, Matthew, Jacob, Garret, and Brooke; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. Diane devoted her career to caring for others as a Registered Nurse for more than 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diane's memory to the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York at https://www.vnawny.org/. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences on Diane's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Beautiful photo of Diane. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and her patients. Those who she touched were fortunate. Keeping her family in my prayers. Respectfully, a Nardin friend, class of 1965.
Tina Wleklinski Bove
March 20, 2021
I always enjoyed your party's,but not as much as the aldults! How you loved warm beer! Sad to hear you were ill,you helped with my ill grandmother at St.Joseph.Much love Mari
Mari Banas
March 15, 2021
I'll always remember the times you took me to the Broadway Market and 998 Broadway Statler store. I'm so glad that I got in touch with you. RIP my dear Cousin Diane say Hi to everyone up in heaven!!!
Valerie Kane
March 14, 2021
