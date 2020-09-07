REYNOLDS - Diane F.
(nee Ruhland)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of George C. Reynolds;devoted mother of Ronald (Kelsey Burch) Reynolds and Joseph Reynolds; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Ruhland; dear sister of Robert (late Ruth) Ruhland and David Ruhland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 1-3 and 5-7 PM, where funeral services will be held on Friday morning, at 9:00 o'clock. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Springville. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
4955 N. Bailey Ave #217, Amherst, NY 14226. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.