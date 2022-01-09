GANCASZ - Diane R. (nee Soos) Diane R. (Soos) Gancasz, 77, of North Tonawanda, passed away, January 6, 2022 in Buffalo General Hospital, Diane experienced complications associated with an outpatient procedure. Diane was born in North Tonawanda on October 30, 1944 to Edward Soos and Frances (Lukasik) Gawrys. Diane was a Teacher's Aide at Niagara Orleans Boces, a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, member of John Berg Memorial American Legion Post #976 nicknamed the Crosby Legion. In her spare time she loved to travel, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends, Crosby Camp, she loved being a grandmother, and enjoyed her close group of friends. Diane was the wife of 54 years to the late Joseph A. Gancasz, Jr., loving mother of Mark (Kathryn) Gancasz, Deborah Leible, and Paul (Kristy) Gancasz, sister of Roberta (Tony) Gennaro, grandmother of Henry Jack, Franklin Joseph, and Lexi Rae, also surviving are 3 nephews, Dave (Mary) Breier, who was like a "son", great aunt of Amanda, Megan and Nick, and many cousins. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Oliver and Center, North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined if desired memorials may be made to the Crosby American Legion.
I am so sorry to hear about Diane. I remember her from Ohio Street School. She was so kind with an open heart and a wonderful sense of humor. She made me smile on so many days. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michelle Drennan
January 11, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Diane's sudden passing. She & Joe were very lovely people. I was glad to get to know them both when I was caring for Mary & Bill. My deepest sympathies & prayers to all of you during this difficult time.
Annmarie Guarino
January 10, 2022
So Sorry to hear of Diane passing May you be comforted by the many warm thoughts of those who care May she RIP Prayers to her Family
Charlvene M Nicoletti
Friend
January 10, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family. Diane was like family to us and so good to our mom. She will be greatly missed. She was a lovely person.
Ellie Kloch
Friend
January 9, 2022
Mark and Paul.....I am so sorry read of your Mom's passing. My prayers are with your family.
Todd Zebulske
Family
January 9, 2022
My deepest condolences to you all. Diane was a wonderful woman&a very special client.She will be missed dearly.Thoughts and prayers are with you.