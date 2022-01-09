GANCASZ - Diane R.

(nee Soos)

Diane R. (Soos) Gancasz, 77, of North Tonawanda, passed away, January 6, 2022 in Buffalo General Hospital, Diane experienced complications associated with an outpatient procedure. Diane was born in North Tonawanda on October 30, 1944 to Edward Soos and Frances (Lukasik) Gawrys. Diane was a Teacher's Aide at Niagara Orleans Boces, a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, member of John Berg Memorial American Legion Post #976 nicknamed the Crosby Legion. In her spare time she loved to travel, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends, Crosby Camp, she loved being a grandmother, and enjoyed her close group of friends. Diane was the wife of 54 years to the late Joseph A. Gancasz, Jr., loving mother of Mark (Kathryn) Gancasz, Deborah Leible, and Paul (Kristy) Gancasz, sister of Roberta (Tony) Gennaro, grandmother of Henry Jack, Franklin Joseph, and Lexi Rae, also surviving are 3 nephews, Dave (Mary) Breier, who was like a "son", great aunt of Amanda, Megan and Nick, and many cousins. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Oliver and Center, North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined if desired memorials may be made to the Crosby American Legion.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.