Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Ella GAWLAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GAWLAK - Diane Ella
(nee Elliott)
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Albert Gawlak, Jr.; loving mother of Donald (Joanne) Falcone and LCDR James (Peggy) Long, USN, Retired; adored grandmother of Jacob Falcone, Jacey Falcone, and Vincent Long; sister of Carol (Samuel) Julian and Eleanor (late Robert) Lemke, and the late Delores Elliott, Herbert Elliott, Jr., Mary Ann (late George) Kruszka, Sr., and John "Chuck" (Carol) Elliott; loved by many others. Dedicated 32 years in service at Our Lady of Victory/Mercy Hospital. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life was held privately. Interment is pending. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Mary Allen (Gonser)
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with you all
Carol Elliott
Family
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results