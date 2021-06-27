GAWLAK - Diane Ella
(nee Elliott)
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Albert Gawlak, Jr.; loving mother of Donald (Joanne) Falcone and LCDR James (Peggy) Long, USN, Retired; adored grandmother of Jacob Falcone, Jacey Falcone, and Vincent Long; sister of Carol (Samuel) Julian and Eleanor (late Robert) Lemke, and the late Delores Elliott, Herbert Elliott, Jr., Mary Ann (late George) Kruszka, Sr., and John "Chuck" (Carol) Elliott; loved by many others. Dedicated 32 years in service at Our Lady of Victory/Mercy Hospital. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life was held privately. Interment is pending. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.