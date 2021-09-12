GRIFFIN - Diane M. (nee Richard)
Passed away on September 9, 2021. Devoted wife of 52 years to the late Michael J. Griffin; dearest mother of Patrick Griffin and Michael (Kelli) Griffin; loving grandmother of Brittany Griffin and McKenzie Griffin; daughter of the late Carl and Doris Richard. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.