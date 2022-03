GRIFFIN - Diane M. (nee Richard)Passed away on September 9, 2021. Devoted wife of 52 years to the late Michael J. Griffin; dearest mother of Patrick Griffin and Michael (Kelli) Griffin; loving grandmother of Brittany Griffin and McKenzie Griffin; daughter of the late Carl and Doris Richard. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com