Diane H. AVILES
AVILES - Diane H. (nee Hutton)
September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Encarnacion Aviles; dear mother of Dr. Christopher (Stephanie) Aviles and Cathleen Aviles; sister of the late Timothy (Nettie) Hutton; sister-in-law of Rose Aviles, Pilar Cedeno and Luz Aviles; beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Diane was a social worker at Lakeshore Community Mental Health. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.



