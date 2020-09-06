AVILES - Diane H. (nee Hutton)
September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Encarnacion Aviles; dear mother of Dr. Christopher (Stephanie) Aviles and Cathleen Aviles; sister of the late Timothy (Nettie) Hutton; sister-in-law of Rose Aviles, Pilar Cedeno and Luz Aviles; beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Diane was a social worker at Lakeshore Community Mental Health. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.