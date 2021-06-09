HERRMANN - Diane (nee Galo)

June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David L. Herrmann; dear mother of Charles Brophy, Janice Skura (Erik) and Kimberly Koch; loving grandmother of Alicia (Mark) Kleinsmith, Thomas Skura, David Koch (Rosalie), Timothy Koch (Dominique) and Zachary Koch (Makenzie); great grandmother of Raelyn, Chace, Colin and Kara; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.