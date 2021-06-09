Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane HERRMANN
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
HERRMANN - Diane (nee Galo)
June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David L. Herrmann; dear mother of Charles Brophy, Janice Skura (Erik) and Kimberly Koch; loving grandmother of Alicia (Mark) Kleinsmith, Thomas Skura, David Koch (Rosalie), Timothy Koch (Dominique) and Zachary Koch (Makenzie); great grandmother of Raelyn, Chace, Colin and Kara; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
All Saints Church
205 Esser Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Diane was a wonderful lady..who judged no one..always very welcoming and had a warm heart. She will missed... love you Diane and you will be missed!! Fly high my dear fly high xo
M Smith
June 12, 2021
William Yager
June 9, 2021
Janice and family, we are so sorry for the loss of your mother and Grandmother.May God Bless you and your family. Tom & Mary Lou
Tom & Mary Lou Skura
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results