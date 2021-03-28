Menu
Diane E. HOLLAND
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HOLLAND - Diane E.
(nee Busch)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 24, 2021. Devoted mother of Peter (Rebecca) Padilla, Joseph (Melodee) Padilla, Jacqueline Ramsey, Marc (Allie) Castilloux, Nicole Castilloux, John Castilloux and the late David Castilloux; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Margaret Busch; dear sister of Frank Busch, Jr., Curtis Busch, Jeffrey Busch, Margaret Pilarski, Nancy Hosken, Gloria Busch, Joe Busch, late James Busch and the late Debra Colson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church 3148 Abbott Rd. at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with you all May God be with you all during this very sad time May God Bless Love and Prayers
Cheryl Busch
March 29, 2021
My condolences to all of you, though haven't seen most of you in decades, in my thoughts and prayers always
Pat Gallagher
March 29, 2021
Your mom was amazing lady who I got pleasure of taking care. She was a survivor. May she rip
Nurse Debbie
March 28, 2021
