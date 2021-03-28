HOLLAND - Diane E.
(nee Busch)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 24, 2021. Devoted mother of Peter (Rebecca) Padilla, Joseph (Melodee) Padilla, Jacqueline Ramsey, Marc (Allie) Castilloux, Nicole Castilloux, John Castilloux and the late David Castilloux; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Margaret Busch; dear sister of Frank Busch, Jr., Curtis Busch, Jeffrey Busch, Margaret Pilarski, Nancy Hosken, Gloria Busch, Joe Busch, late James Busch and the late Debra Colson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church 3148 Abbott Rd. at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.