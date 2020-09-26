Menu
Diane J. CUPPLES
CUPPLES - Diane J. (nee Sixt)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 29 years to Glenn Cupples; devoted mother of Caitlin (Josh) Cupples-Wolff; loving daughter of the late John and Joyce Sixt; dear sister of John (late Peggy), Robert (Elaine) and the late Dennis (late Barbara) Sixt; cherished daughter-in-law of Catherine Cupples and Raymond (Nancy) Cupples; fond sister-in-law of Gary and Rita Cupples; also survived by nieces and nephews. Diane was a retiree of The Buffalo News with over 24 years of service. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Sunday, 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2020.
